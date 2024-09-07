Jalen Hurts was pure class after Jordan Love suffered injury
The Week 1 matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles took the football world by storm. We got to see Jordan Love and Jalen Hurts, two of the best young quarterbacks in the league, make some incredible throws. We got to see Josh Jacobs and Saquan Barkley break out with their new teams. It was truly a thrilling matchup.
But it took about three or four plays to learn that the playing surface just wasn't up to standard. Barkley slipped for a five yard loss on his first carry of the game. Then, multiple pass catchers slipped on their routes and quarterbacks were falling in the pocket. The playing surface was so bad that it seemed dangerous.
It was only a matter of time before somebody was injured on this playing surface. But it took until the fourth quarter with about 10 seconds left before we saw a big-time injury, and it wasn't exactly the field's fault.
Jalen Hurts shows tremendous levels of class after Jordan Love's injury
It was Jordan Love, maybe the most valuable player in the NFC North, that would go down with the injury. As of now, it's listed as a lower leg injury with speculation ranging from a high ankle sprain to a knee injury.
The severity and specifics of the injury are unknown, but it was still heartbreaking and very scary to witness and for Love to suffer.
Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made sure to show some love to the injured signal caller at the end of the game. He went across the field and onto the sideline to find Love, show some respect and wish him well.
It's moments like this that should be plastered on all of the headlines. A moment of pure respect and sportsmanship.
As a football player, Hurts' job of getting the Eagles to the Super Bowl gets a lot easier if Love is out for the year. But that thought didn't seem to be in Hurts' mind after the game. It wasn't an interaction between two competitors at that point, it was an interaction between two human beings that just happened to line up against each other on the field.
Speculation will continue to run wild while we wait for Love to undergo further testing. Everybody is in the dark right now. But if Love can't go, the Packers will be placing the season in the hands of trade acquisition Malik Willis.