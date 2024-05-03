Jalen Ramsey's message to Odell Beckham Jr. will have Dolphins fans hyped for next season
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey sent a welcome message to former Los Angeles Rams teammate Odell Beckham Jr., and he has Super Bowl aspirations.
One week after the NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins have entered the spotlight. The Dolphins have failed to live up to lofty expectations the past two years, which included not winning the AFC East and being unable to make it out of the first round of the playoffs. But the team is still expected to make the playoffs.
But on Friday, the Dolphins decided to add to a portion of their roster that is already a strength -- their passing attack. Miami and former New York Giants and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year, $3 million incentive-laden deal that could increase to as much as $8.25 million. With that, Beckham joins a wide receiver corps already featuring stars Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
As if Dolphins fans couldn't be any more hyped about the Beckham signing, cornerback Jalen Ramsey sent a message to the wide receiver and his former Los Angeles Rams teammate. Ramsey asked, "You remember what happened last time right O?" Included in the message was the two after they won Super Bowl 56 with the Rams.
Jalen Ramsey has Super Bowl aspirations after Dolphins sign Odell Beckham Jr.
Ramsey had been on the Rams from 2019 until 2022. During the 2021 season, the Rams signed Beckham after he requested his release from the Cleveland Browns. Beckham shined in his short stint with the Rams, notably recording 27 receptions for 305 yards and five touchdowns in eight regular season games.
In Super Bowl 56 against the Cincinnati Bengals, Beckham caught two-of-three targets for 52 yards and a touchdown before exiting the game with what was determined to be a torn ACL. The Rams went on to win 23-20, and Beckham and Ramsey won their first ever Super Bowl rings.
Now, the duo are in Miami looking to win the Super Bowl for the second time in each of their careers.
Last season with the Ravens (including the playoffs), Beckham caught 39-of-69 targets for 599 yard and three touchdowns.
As for Ramsey, the corner is coming off a season in which he recorded 21 tackles, five defensive stops, and three interceptions in 11 games. In pass coverage, Ramsey allowed 23 receptions for 272 yards and a touchdown on 42 targets, per Pro Football Focus ($).