Odell Beckham Jr. contract details, grade: Dolphins sign WR to load up on offense
The Miami Dolphins have signed three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. for the upcoming season. Let's grade the contract.
By Scott Rogust
The Miami Dolphins are coming off back-to-back seasons in which they failed to make it out of the Wild Card Round of the playoffs. The AFC is only getting tougher, but the Dolphins still have one of the more high-powered offenses in the conference. But that's not stopping the team from adding talent.
Early on this offseason, Miami was linked to former New York Giants, Los Angeles Rams, and Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. It felt like a foregone conclusion that it would become a reality, but nothing transpired.
But that all changed on Friday, as the Dolphins and Beckham have agreed to terms on a one-year contract.
Odell Beckham Jr. signs deal with Dolphins: Contract details, grade
According to NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are giving Beckham up to $8.25 million for the 2024 season. ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reports that the deal is actually worth $3 million, with incentives pushing the deal up to $8.25 million.
This is a rather cheap deal for Beckham, and the Dolphins get to add a three-time Pro Bowler to their passing attack. The thing is, he is coming off of a down season with the Baltimore Ravens.
Beckham notably tried to sign with a team midway through the 2022 season after tearing his ACL in Super Bowl 56 as a member of the Los Angeles Rams. With the Ravens, Beckham slotted in as one of their top receiving options, but rookie Zay Flowers emerged as a superstar for the team. Beckham received 69 targets taht year, while Flowers got 116.ha
Through 16 games (including playoffs), Beckham caught 39 passes for 599 yards and three touchdowns.
After the season, Beckham was informed of his release by the Ravens, setting the veteran receiver up for free agency. It became evident that the Dolphins were setting their focus on adding Beckham, and now it's come to fruition.
We'll see how much of an impact he can make alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle with Tua Tagovailoa throwing the football. Still, on paper, this puts the Dolphins on track to be one of the top offenses on paper entering 2024 season.
Odell Beckham Jr. contract grade: B-