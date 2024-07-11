Jamal Adams reunites with former Jets coach at a surprise new destination
By Curt Bishop
Jamal Adams is on the move. After spending four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks, the former Pro-Bowl selection is headed to the Tennessee Titans. The terms of the deal are unknown at present. Adams has dealt with various injuries in recent years, and he was limited to just nine games with Seahawks in 2023 after playing just one game in the 2022 season.
Adams is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and also has an All-Pro Team selection to his name. He hasn't quite been himself in recent years, but he will reunite with a familiar face when he officially joins the Titans.
The 28-year-old safety will link up with Dennard Wilson, who was his Defensive Backs coach in 2018 and 2019, when he was selected to the Pro Bowl during his time with the New York Jets.
Jamal Adams joins Titans, reunites with familiar face
Reuniting with Wilson should be beneficial for Adams as he tries to bounce back to his old form. He has not been a Pro-Bowl selection since the 2020 season, his first of four with the Seahawks.
Wilson has a strong track record and great experience. He became a Defensive Quality Control coach with the St. Louis Rams in 2012 and transitioned to the Defensive Backs coach role in 2015. He left the now-Los Angeles Rams in 2016 to join the Jets, where he would spend four seasons. He also spent two years in the same role with the Philadelphia Eagles and served as the Defensive Backs coach for the Baltimore Ravens last season. Wilson was recently hired to be the Defensive Coordinator of the Titans.
During the 2023 season, Adams had 34 solo tackles, 14 assists on tackles, seven tackles for loss, and two quarterback hits. In his last Pro-Bowl season, he had 59 solo tackles, 24 assists, 10 tackles for loss, and 13 quarterback hits with an approximate value of 14.
Reuniting with Wilson should help Adams as he tries to get back to his old self and regain his Pro-Bowl status. We'll see if he can bounce back from a few difficult seasons in his first year with the Titans.