Jameis Winston destroys Saints fans' Monday by hinting at miserable next QB stop
Jameis Winston will enter free agency once again, hoping to get his next real opportunity to start.
By John Buhler
We are gearing up for one of the most fascinating quarterback free agencies in recent memory. While it usually is a grab bag of cast-offs and backups, guys like Kirk Cousins, Baker Mayfield and Jameis Winston will all go to market. Although Cousins and Mayfield are widely viewed as starting-level players around the league, Winston is seen as a high-end backup, but one waiting for his big chance.
While appearing on Pardon My Take, he handled PFT Commenter's hard-hitting question of supreme journalism on the program. Was he wearing a No. 13 Florida State jersey and a Washington ball cap, he straight-up asked the 2013 Heisman Trophy winner and No. 1 overall pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers which of these following totally random cities he could see himself living in here soon.
In order:
- Seattle, Washington
- Atlanta, Georgia
- Washington, D.C.
- Foxborough, Massachusetts
PFT was quickly reminded by Big Cat that Denver, Colorado is also a cool, but totally random city.
Shockingly, Winston seemed to have an affinity for Atlanta, home to the Saints' arch rival Falcons...
The Saints have a heated rivalry with the Atlanta Falcons, but people switch sides in it all the time.
Jameis Winston gives way too much love to a rival city of the Saints
For as much as Winston has enjoyed his career resurgence of sorts with the New Orleans Saints, he might be ready for one last shot at being a serious NFL starter. He had his ups and downs during his five-year run in Tampa, but a proclivity to turning the ball over a ton resulted in him leaving for a division rival in free agency. He has spent the last four seasons as a backup with the Saints franchise.
Again, he told the guys he would play anywhere, but you did see him briefly acknowledge the Denver fit before going all in on his affinity for Atlanta. If Winston were to go to Colorado, he would be reunited with his former Saints coach Sean Payton on the Denver Broncos. While he does not have any connection to Raheem Morris in Atlanta, Winston did grow up relatively close to it in Birmingham.
Although The Yellowhammer State is all about college football, Alabamians usually split their NFL allegiances, if they have any, between the Saints and the Falcons. Alabama is more Falcons, while Mississippi is way more Saints. It is unclaimed territory, but they mostly occupy the region. Winston's comments about Atlanta are flattering, but I think the Falcons are going big-game hunting this year.
Atlanta may draft a quarterback, but Cousins and Mayfield are the more likely free-agent additions.