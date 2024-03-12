Jameis Winston signing has NFL fans wondering about Browns, Deshaun Watson relationship
By Mark Powell
The Cleveland Browns are still very invested in Deshaun Watson. Heck, they don't have much choice given the amount of money they have tied into his contract. The Browns traded three first-round picks (the last of which is set to come off the board this April), along with a 2023 third-round pick the Texans have already cashed in on.
The Browns also re-signed Watson to a contract extension, giving him $230 million in guaranteed money. He has a $63.977 million cap hit over the next three years. Suffice to say, Watson is not going anywhere, and it's in the Browns best interest if he succeeds.
However, Watson has struggled to consistently play in Cleveland, whether it be due to a suspension or injury. Watson gave way to Joe Flacco at the end of last season due to a shoulder injury. So, the Browns played it safe this offseason when they sign Jameis Winston, a former No. 1 overall pick with starting experience, to be Watson's backup.
NFL fans aren't sold on the Browns-Deshaun Watson partnership
Winston acknowledged that he knows the Browns are Watson's team, but he'll stay ready.
"Yes, I still envision myself as a starter, however the Lord has also called me to lead by impacting and increasing the men who are around me. Having the opportunity to work with Deshaun (Watson) and help him be the best he can possibly be, is my main mission," Winston said after signing in Cleveland, per Josina Anderson.
Still, some NFL fans aren't convinced that the Browns are willing to stick with Watson, as he was outplayed by Flacco at times in 2023-24. Flacco took Cleveland to the NFL Playoffs, where they lost to the Texans in the Wild Card round.
In the end, the Browns will start Watson come Week 1 and likely unless he goes down with an injury. Until he plays up to his contract, however, the backup QB will always be the most popular player on the roster.