James Franklin goes to insane measures to see Penn State first-rounders get drafted
Penn State University head football coach James Franklin made an all-out effort to see each of the school's first-round prospects hear their names called.
By Lior Lampert
It's impossible to be in two different places at once. But Penn State head coach James Franklin, did his best to make it seem achievable on Thursday.
Penn State featured two first-round 2024 NFL Draft prospects, offensive tackle Olu Fashanu and edge rusher Chop Robinson and Franklin had a goal to be present when they heard their names called by the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins, respectively.
The only problem is that Fashanu and Robinson held their draft parties 57 miles apart, making it unrealistic. But instead of accepting defeat and choosing which gathering to attend, he went to great lengths to ensure he'd be there for each of their special moments.
Franklin started in Waldorf, Maryland, to watch Fashanu be selected by the Jets with the No. 11 overall selection, even capturing photographic evidence to commemorate it:
After briefly celebrating with Fashanu and his family, Franklin quickly hit the road to begin his one-hour drive to Gaithersburg, Maryland, where Robinson and his family were waiting to realize their dreams come true.
James Franklin makes an all-out effort to see Penn State first-rounders get drafted
You can see Franklin with a pep in his step as he identifies the house where Robinson's draft party is taking place by the ballons, running in and gradually inching to the front of the room to find his former defensive end and celebrate, shortly after finding out the Dolphins drafted him with the No. 21 overall pick.
Many would not go to such insane measures to do this. But this is yet another exemplary instance of the relationship Franklin continues to build with the Penn State football program.
He is a true player's coach, and it is easy to see how much it means to young men like Fashanu and Robinson to have someone like him in their corner.