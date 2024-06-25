James Harden is waiting for one big domino to fall before making free agency decision
The L.A. Clippers are locked in a bitter contract dispute with Paul George and another major free agent of theirs could exit if the six-time All-NBA veteran leaves.
According to ESPN's Ohm Youngmisuk who was appearing on ESPN's NBA Today, James Harden "wants to see if Paul George remains" and for how long before deciding on his free agency.
"With the domino of Paul George, one guy who's waiting to see what happens is James Harden," Youngmisuk said at the 2:05 mark. "He wants to see if Paul George remains, how many years Paul George gets, because he wants to align himself along with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George."
L.A. has been unwilling to offer George more than the three years and $152.4 million they gave to Kawhi Leonard. The Clippers seem uninterested in giving George a penny more, so the star won't be able to get the maximum four-year, $223 million that he'd like to stay put. He could get a possible four-year $212 million contract from other teams in the league.
The former Thunder veteran averaged 22.6 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the floor. Based on his age and extensive injury history, George likely has two more years of All-NBA play left in him. The forward will probably decline in the third and fourth year of a possible contract since he is already 34 years old.
On the other hand, James Harden averaged 16.6 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 8.5 assists per game on 42 percent shooting from the floor. The former Rocket will 35 before the start of next season and has declined in recent years.
The guard may be able to average more than 20 points per game on not-terrible shooting, but the 10-time All-Star days of being a No. 1 option on a playoff squad are likely done. Harden is a free agent this offseason with few suitors willing to pay big money for his aging play.
James Harden could wait for Paul George free agent decision
While the Suns and other playoff squads might pursue Harden, the guard likely doesn't have any realistic max contract options with his basketball value being at an all-time low. Although the Clippers may still offer Harden a near-max contract in free agency, the guard will probably not have any offers that include anything near a max contract.
Still, one could assume that the Clippers could panic as Paul George continues to look elsewhere for the rights to his basketball services next season. While this credible report might be nothing more than leverage play, it's clear that Harden is at least publicly saying that he may stay with the Clippers if the franchise is able to re-sign George.