Jared Goff chants hit harder as Lions QB enters elite company
Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff joins a shortlist of elite signal-callers amid a historic season for the franchise.
By Lior Lampert
The 2023 NFL season has been historic for the Detroit Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff. Not only did the Lions win their first division title in 30 years, but they also reached the NFC Championship game for the first time since 1991.
After being traded from the Los Angeles Rams, many people counted out Goff. However, the city of Detroit has embraced the former No. 1 overall pick, and he’s rewarded them with one of the most memorable campaigns in franchise history.
Goff was seen waving to the crowd and being showered by Lions fans chanting his name as he was heading toward the locker room following Detroit’s 31-23 Divisional Round victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The signal-caller completed 30-of-43 passes for 287 yards and two touchdowns, continuing his stellar play throughout the postseason and entering elite company in the process.
Jared Goff makes history with NFC Championship berth
Per Rich Eisen of NFL Network, Goff joins Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre, and Kurt Warner on the illustrious list of quarterbacks who have now guided multiple franchises to a conference championship game this century. The one thing those four players all have in common is they’re all Hall of Famers (Brady will be officially inducted in 2028 the moment he’s eligible).
Goff still has a ways to go if he will be elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, but there is no denying that he is now in rarefied air after accomplishing such a remarkable feat.
After a monumental win against the Bucs, Goff and the Lions will have their hands full when they travel to Santa Clara, California, to face the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium with a trip to Super Bowl LVIII on the line.
Regardless of what happens next week, Goff and the 2023 Lions have cemented their spot in NFL history.