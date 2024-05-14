Jared Goff extension has Lions fans rethinking one Falcons-esque draft pick
The Detroit Lions woke up and chose violence on Monday, signing Jared Goff to a four-year extension worth up to $212 million with $170 million guaranteed. The extension made him the second-highest-paid quarterback in the NFL by AAV.
While he is undoubtedly overpaid, the Lions did what they had to do to ensure that their franchise quarterback stays in Detroit. If it results in a Super Bowl, there will be no complaints from Lions fans.
Keeping Goff, a player who was one good half of football away from making it to the Super Bowl last season, in Detroit makes sense, but it means that a recent draft pick made by the Lions can only be described as Atlanta Falcons-esque.
Lions fans can't not think about recent Michael Penix Jr. pick after Jared Goff extension
The Falcons selected Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. That pick came as a massive surprise considering they just gave Kirk Cousins a massive free agent contract. Rather than make a play at a run to the playoffs after signing one of the ten best quarterbacks in the sport, the Falcons picked for their future.
In the 2023 NFL Draft, the Lions selected Hendon Hooker, an older quarterback out of Tennessee. That pick gave the Lions a quarterback to potentially sit behind Goff for a year or two and be ready to take over in the future.
Now, with Goff in Detroit for another four years, Hooker's future with the Lions is very much in doubt. Sure, he can be the team's backup, but he's already 26 years old, has not played an NFL snap, and likely won't see the field without a Goff injury for many years. The same can be said about Penix.
These situations aren't exactly the same. The Lions used a Day 2 pick, not No. 8 overall on their quarterback. They didn't draft Hooker when Goff's mega-deal was in place. Still, it's hard to ignore the similarities between these two situations as the Lions give Goff this huge deal just one year after drafting Hooker with an important pick.
It's not nearly as head-scratching, but that doesn't mean it's not a waste.