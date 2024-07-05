Jarren Duran threatens to go full Magic Mike to avoid fine from MLB over NSFW shirt
One of the primary catalysts for the Boston Red Sox surging into the thick of the AL Wild Card race has undoubtedly been breakout star Jarren Duran. He's been one of the most valuable players in baseball with double-digit home runs, doubles and triples before the All-Star break while also being perhaps the best base-runner in MLB while turning himself into a plus defender too.
Duran, though he didn't crack the Top 15 in voting, will surely be heading to the All-Star Game in a couple of weeks. But before then, he's going to be trying to avoid a fine from Major League Baseball, as we found out from what happened on the night of June 24.
The Red Sox were up against the AL East-rival Toronto Blue Jays that night and Duran delivered a walk-off single at Fenway Park to give Boston the win. Naturally, his jersey was ripped off before he gave his postgame interview with Jahmai Webster of NESN. In doing so, he gave the interview wearing a shirt that had a simple message: "F*ck 'Em".
On Thursday ahead of the Red Sox series finale against the Marlins, though, Duran revealed that MLB sent him a warning letter for wearing a shirt featuring an expletive on camera during an interview. But it was his response and explanation of what the shirt and phrase means to him that was actually special.
Jarren Duran says he'll 'strip down' to avoid fine for expletive on shirt
Duran told Chris Cotillo of MassLive that the phrase was directed at the "demons" the Red Sox outfielder previously dealt with in his battles with mental health. And because of that personal and important message he's trying to send to everyone and himself, Duran pretty clearly indicated he won't stop wearing the shirt -- though he did offer an alternative to avoiding a fine.
"I’m not surprised because obviously, it’s bad words and bad language," Duran said. "It’s understandable. I’m glad they didn’t fine me. They just gave me a warning. If I ever hit a walk-off again, I’ll just take everything off so I don’t get in trouble"
"But that would be a fine I’d be happy to pay. I wouldn’t have a problem paying that fine because it’s just me wearing something that means a lot to me."
Taking off more clothes like we're at a Fenway Park-hosted Chippendales show may not seem like the best solution but Duran is obviously taking a tongue-in-cheek approach to addressing the warning from MLB and a potential fine as well. And you have to love that.
Duran has dealt with mental health struggles over the past several years as he's experienced some inconsistencies with the Red Sox. The 2024 season has represented an ascension for the young outfielder, though, and Boston has reaped the benefits. And as he sends that message on his shirt to his demons, perhaps Alex Cora and his teammates would tell him to not worry about the fine either. That mentality is clearly working for him both on the field and off it.