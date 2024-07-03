Unexpected Red Sox hero accomplishes feat only achieved once before in MLB history
It's not surprising when a member of a small-market team flies under the radar, but when the best player you've never heard of plays for the Boston Red Sox, it's quite unusual. Somehow that's where we are with Jarren Duran. The center fielder is blossoming into a full-blown star while playing for one of the most famous teams in the world, yet outside of hardcore baseball circles, his skills remain largely unappreciated.
Duran is having a dynamite season, and he just joined a club that previously had a membership of one after homering for the third straight game on Tuesday. That blast gave Duran 10 homers and 100 hits on the season, allowing him to join Jose Reyes as the only players in MLB history (!) with 100 hits, 10 homers, 10 triples, and 20 stolen bases before the All-Star break.
Duran has been instrumental in keeping the Red Sox in the thick of the American League Wild Card race, where their 45-39 record currently has them positioned just a half-game back of the Kansas City Royals for the final AL postseason spot.
Duran has done it all, but even the fact that he joined a player as dynamic as Reyes in such an exclusive club doesn't tell the entire story. His 10 triples lead the majors, and his 23 doubles are tops in the American League. Only five players in baseball have more steals than he does, and the underlying metrics are even better.
Baseball Savant ranks Duran in the 99th percentile in baserunning run value, the 95th percentile in defensive range, the 94th percentile in sprint speed, and the 88th percentile in fielding run value. The fact that he also has 10 homers to complement a .287 average at the top of Boston's lineup, while also playing every game, is the icing on the cake.
Jarren Duran is the most underappreciated player in baseball
The overwhelming awesomeness of Duran's numbers would make you think that he's in the MVP conversation and a lock to make the All-Star Game, but whether it's because Boston fans were still hungover from the Celtics winning the NBA Championship, or baseball just hasn't done enough to promote one of its brightest young talents, Duran finished an egregious 19th among American League outfielders when Phase 1 of All-Star fan voting concluded almost two weeks ago. Nineteenth!
Duran is currently fourth in all of MLB in WAR, trailing only Aaron Judge, Gunnar Henderson, and Shohei Ohtani. No big deal, just two guys with a legitimate shot at the Triple Crown and someone having one of the best under-25 shortstop seasons in history.
It's time for Jarren Duran to get his due. This is just his fourth year in the majors, and in each, he's improved by leaps and bounds. Forget the All-Star Game and the MVP race, even though he fully deserves to be in both. Baseball is in need of star power, and with his potent blend of speed, power, and defense, Duran is one of the most exciting players in the game. It's time people start realizing it.