Gut punch: Jason Heyward is grateful to play with Astros 2017 World Series core
By Mark Powell
Jason Heyward was claimed by a team with championship pedigree. He didn't have much say in the matter, as the now-Astros outfielder was placed on waivers by his former team, the Los Angeles Dodgers. Heyward was floated as an option for several teams, including the Atlanta Braves, which drafted and developed him way back when.
However, it was Houston who saw the value of added outfield depth. Heyward remains an excellent defender and made some strides offensively in 2023. Unfortunately, they did not carry over to this season in Los Angeles. With the Dodgers, Heyward slashed .208/.289/.682 in 63 games. It's tough to blame the Dodgers for pulling the plug, especially with Mookie Betts moving back to the outfield.
Freddie Freeman in particular took Heyward's departure hard, saying that he hadn't heard from one of his best friends on the team in the days since he was waived. Freeman played an instrumental role in getting Heyward to Los Angeles in the first place, as their relationship dates back to Atlanta.
Jason Heyward was thrilled to sign with the Astros
Nonetheless, Heyward sounds quite content about signing with Houston, despite some of the core's checkered past.
“I know there’s a lot of guys who are here from the core [of Astros’ title teams in 2017 and ‘22] but also some younger guys, as well,” Heyward said. “It’s another opportunity for me to play with some future Hall of Famers in this game, which I don’t take for granted. As far as what’s in [the] tank, I was on the IL a few times this year, and I think there was a lot of baseball I was hoping to play. Hopefully this gives me a chance to play a couple of more months.”
Heyward is right. Despite the Astros sign-stealing scandal, it remains likely that Jose Altuve and Justin Verlander at the very least will receive a call from Cooperstown. Prior to Houston's claim, Heyward apparently thought he was headed back to Chicago...not to sign for the Cubs, but to prepare for the offseason and spend time with family.
Then, the Astros came calling. Joe Espada is happy to have another veteran presence in the locker room for a playoff run.
“The first thing in our conversations is how excited he is for being here,” Espada said. “I’m excited for him being here. This is a guy who’s been on really good teams, been in championship environments. The conversations I had with many people, coaches and players, said some great things about him. I’m excited to have him here.”
Heyward has one hit and two RBIs so far in his young Astros career.