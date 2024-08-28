MLB Insider: What signing Jason Heyward means for Kyle Tucker, Astros
The Houston Astros were not an obvious destination for Jason Heyward, especially with Kyle Tucker set to return this season following a shin contusion. But the two sides are in agreement on a major-league contract, pending a physical, a source familiar with the deal tells FanSided.
In Houston, Heyward will provide another veteran bat in the lineup. The 35-year-old has had a down season, hitting only .208/.289/.393 with a 91 wRC+, but should add a capable replacement for Tucker in the meantime.
He will also add a strong veteran presence in the clubhouse, with Heyward regarded as a strong leader in his stints with the Atlanta Braves, Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers.
But what does the Heyward signing mean for Tucker?
Jason Heyward signing suggests Astros have to keep waiting for Kyle Tucker
Tucker, 27, had a dominant start to the regular season, hitting .266/.395/.584 with 19 home runs, 40 RBI and a 174 wRC+ in 60 games. Tucker fouled a ball off his leg in early June, with the Astros announcing it as a shin contusion. He hasn’t played since, leading to speculation that the injury is far worse than the team let on.
The Astros, meanwhile, remain hopeful that Tucker will return at some point in September. But Tucker has yet to resume running the bases or sprinting at full speed, as first reported by Chander Rome of The Athletic. And until Tucker can do that, he won’t begin a rehab assignment in the minors.
Which indicates that there is still a way to go until Tucker can return.
The Astros, meanwhile, have dealt with other injuries, with Yordan Alvarez and Alex Bregman both missing time recently (though both have since returned to the lineup).
Tucker should return at some point this season, but Heyward’s presence will allow them to be patient. And for an Astros team that is 70-61 and in first place in the American League West, Tucker's return could mean the difference between winning the World Series and an early playoff exit.