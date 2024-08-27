Jason Heyward gets revenge on Dodgers with new destination following radio silence
By Mark Powell
The Los Angeles Dodgers designated Jason Heyward for assignment just one day after hit hit a critial home run to defeat the Seattle Mariners. It was a cruel move by Andrew Friedman, but one that was a long time coming. Heyward has struggled mightily this season and can only get away with a roster spot for so long, even if he's one of Freddie Freeman's best friend on the team.
Heyward had an OPS of .813 in 124 games in 2023 with the Dodgers. He looked like a freaking bargain. Then, in 2024, he came crashing back down to earth. So far this season he's hitting just above the Mendoza line with an OPS of .682, just below league average. Los Angeles has one of the most loaded rosters in MLB, including the outfield. They can't afford to play someone with those kind of statistics if they want to hold off the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres.
Still, Heyward took the news hard. Freddie Freeman spoke with the media about the roster move, and it doesn't sound like Heyward was thrilled about it.
"I don't think he's talking to anybody. I mean, would you guys be wanting to talk if you got fired from your job? I've had three text messages [from him], and that’s three more than a lot of other people [have received]," Freeman said.
Jason Heyward was claimed by a Dodgers rival in the Houston Astros
The Houston Astros claimed Heyward off waivers, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Heyward will provide some outfield depth for a team in need of it given Kyle Tucker's injury status. Tucker isn't sprinting at full speed yet and didn't accompany the Astros on their recent seven-game road trip. But if you're looking for good news, Houston fans, he did text Joe Espada!
“He actually sent me a very long, long, long text message and it was full of a lot of positive notes,” Espada said. “So that was very encouraging.”
Dana Brown remains convinced that Tucker will return early in September. However, this roster move suggests otherwise, as the Astros added a starting-caliber outfielder with five gold gloves to his name. Sure, Heyward has taken a step back offensively this season, but who's to say he can't course correct with the Astros?
From the Dodgers perspective, Heyward playing for an American League likely won't come back to haunt them unless the Astros make the World Series. However, given the familiarity of this matchup, it has to sting just a bit.