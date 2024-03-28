Jason Kelce's first pitch at Phillies game will come with a significant catch
Phillies Opening Day has been postponed, but one Philly sports legend is going to have an epic time throwing out the first pitch on Saturday.
By Mark Powell
Opening Day ought to be a national holiday. Kids should get off school, men and women shouldn't have to work. In an ideal and just society, even I would be at home rather than bothering you with a story you probably could have read elsewhere.
Nonetheless! I am here and you are reading, or so it would seem. The Philadelphia Phillies Opening Day matchup against the Atlanta Braves was sadly postponed until Friday due to rain. The game, when it does happen, will feature one of the best pitching matchups of the week in Zack Wheeler against Spencer Strider.
The Phillies and Braves hate each other, as evidenced by quotes from JT Realmuto and Brian Snitker prior to Opening Day. Realmuto echoed that he is tired of the Braves winning the NL East, while Snitker detailed why he recommended his wife not watch a game at Citizens Bank Park ever again. There's plenty of bad blood between these two teams, especially since the Phillies knocked the Braves out of the past two postseasons.
Philadelphia sports legends to throw out first pitch on Saturday
In an effort to get Phillies fans even more riled up for baseball, Philadelphia sports legends Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox will throw out the first pitch on Saturday (which will hopefully occur on time).
Kelce and Cox have attended Phillies games in the past and are not shy when interacting with fans. Now that both players have retired (with at least Kelce headed to Canton in a few years), they'll have more time to spend at the ballpark.
Kelce in particular has become known for his theatrics when attending live sporting events, including in the 2023-24 NFL Playoffs while supporting his brother Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs.
Per the former Eagles star himself, he will not be able to physically throw the ball himself, which is where Cox comes in.
The more Eagles legends, the merrier!