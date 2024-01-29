Jason Kelce hints at Eagles return after watching Chiefs make it to another Super Bowl
The end of the 2023 season wasn't just a huge disappointment for the Philadelphia Eagles. It felt like a goodbye for center Jason Kelce.
While rumors of Kelce's impending retirement have swirled, he hasn't made a declaration one way or another. And he's not exactly talking like it's a foregone conclusion.
Speaking to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Kelce sounded like a man with unfinished business.
“As a Philadelphia Eagle, incredibly disappointing season, especially at the end of it. And I really, really look forward to next year. I look forward to trying to prove people wrong, especially with some of the recent hires and Nick Sirianni. And there’s a lot of things up in the air for the Philadelphia Eagles. But I think that, as a player, you always look forward to go into battle with your guys."
Regardless of how disappointed and drained Kelce might have felt at the end of Philly's run, the best thing for the Eagles might be the success of his brother Travis with the Chiefs. Being there to witness Kansas City's triumphs seems to be having an energizing effect on Jason.
Has watching the Chiefs made Jason Kelce more likely to return to the Eagles?
“You watch this and the emotion is so high,” Kelce said of his experience following his brother on his playoff journey. “It feels so great being here on this field right now for your teammates and for the guys that are going to get an opportunity to compete for a Super Bowl. These are emotions. And these are situations that you don’t get unless you continue to go.
“And I don’t know what’s going to happen for me. But I do know, I still want to be involved in the organization and still want to be a part of it, regardless of what the decision is. Because I don’t want to ever feel like I’m on the outside looking in on these achievements and these accolades and these opportunities that largely represent entire cities and fan bases and organizations. It’s too good a feeling to pass up.”
Kelce isn't closing the door on retirement but his plan is to be with the Eagles organization in 2024. And the most straightforward way for that to happen is to continue his playing career.
At 36 years old, Kelce still managed to anchor the Eagles' offensive line remarkably well. He was an All-Pro for the third year in a row. It may get harder for him to play as he ages, but he hasn't shown signs of slowing down. At least not to the degree that retirement is the only option.
He still has a year left on his current contract. He can come back for another season and help Sirianni successfully transition from a difficult season with a new cast of assistant coaches. After all, he's just seen the Chiefs play their best football after tripping up time after time in the regular season. Why couldn't he recreate that journey with the Eagles?