Jason Taylor II has Super Bowl expectations for the Rams in 2024

Jason Taylor II believes the Rams can win a Super Bowl next season
By Justin Fried
The Los Angeles Rams exceeded expectations in 2023, going from a projected six or seven-win team to a true playoff contender. Rams safety Jason Taylor II believes the sky is the limit for his team in 2024.
A seventh-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Taylor missed a portion of his rookie season due to injury, but when on the field, the former Oklahoma State standout proved his worth as a core special-teamer.
Taylor has high hopes — both for himself and his team — in 2024. He believes the Rams have what it takes to win a championship, and he's approaching this upcoming season with the same hungry mindset that he did as a rookie.
We recently sat down with Taylor to discuss everything from his career at Oklahoma State to the 2023 NFL Draft process to his rookie season with the Rams.
Below is only a partial transcription of our interview. To watch the interview in its entirety, be sure to click here and subscribe to our YouTube channel so you don't miss out on any additional content.
Jason Taylor II on his career at Oklahoma State
Justin Fried: "You didn't immediately step into a starting role at Oklahoma State. Talk to me about the grind of staying ready and waiting for that opportunity, both as a part-time player on defense and a core special teamer."
Jason Taylor II: "It went a little weird when I first got to OSU. But then I was able to get that consistent time in my fourth year. I had always had flashes, but that was the time everything strung together. I learned a lot from my experiences. Most guys come in and start immediately, but I had to compete [for a starting job]. I just stuck to it."
JF: "2021 was a great year for not only you but for your team as well. It was your first year as a starter, and Oklahoma State went on to win 12 games, defeating Notre Dame in the Fiesta Bowl. What was that year like for you, both from an individual and team perspective?"
JT: "That was a great year. We were ready to have a year like that. Everything was clicking for us. The defense was clicking with Coach Jim Knowles. We were loaded. We had so many guys on that team. We had Malcolm Rodriguez, Devin Harper, Tyler Lacy, Kolby Harvell-Peel, Tre Sterling, Christian Holmes, Jarrick Bernard-Converse, and Tanner McCalister. From the beginning, we were together, and that's when it started to click."
Falling in the draft and getting picked by the Rams
JF: "You had another great senior season and were a late invite to the Senior Bowl. That's when you started to get a lot more exposure. You ended up getting selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the seventh round, which I feel like that's a lot later than most expected you to be drafted. Was it a surprise to you that you fell that far, and were the Rams a surprise team for you?"
JT: "I was surprised during the draft. I didn't know what was going on. I had teams calling me like, 'Why are you falling?' I'm like 'I don't know. Y'all are supposed to draft me.' The Rams were definitely a surprise team. I hadn't really talked to them much at all during the pre-draft process. I didn't have any short visits. I had top-30 visits with other teams, but not them. But most people I talk to tell me that's how it goes. The team you don't talk to is the team you're probably going to."
Moving to Los Angeles
JF: "You're an Oklahoma guy. Grew up in Oklahoma and went to school in Oklahoma, but now you're flying halfway across the country to move to Los Angeles. How difficult was that adjustment period for you?"
JT: "It was difficult at first just because you don't have school anymore, so it's different. With it being LA, not just any city, it was even more. I adjusted well, though. I feel great out here. The weather is amazing. The only problems are taxes and traffic. That's it."
Rookie season with the Rams
JF: "You get to Los Angeles and you're part of a huge rookie class for the Rams You carve out a role on special teams and make your debut in Week 1, only to then miss two months with a groin injury. How difficult was that for you to deal with?"
JT: "I was actually banged up a lot in the preseason. I came back and played in that first game, but I wasn't where I needed to be. I learned a lot of lessons through that. It was obviously tough. I hadn't really been injured much in college or just at all in life. I was out for 10 weeks or whatever, but I was able to grind it out and get back on the field for the final six or seven games. I played well and got good feedback on those games. I'm looking forward to this season coming up where I can just be healthy all the way through."
Jason Taylor II on the addition of Kam Curl
JF: "You guys got a lot of talented young players in that safety room, and there's a new face this year. Of course, the Rams signed Kam Curl last month. What are your thoughts on that addition, and have you spoken to Kam at all since he signed?"
JT: "I said something on Instagram, but I actually knew him from high school in Oklahoma. He played at Muskogee, so we knew of each other back in high school. We were already familiar with each other, so when he came in, I thought that was cool."
Jason Taylor II's goals for the 2024 season
JF: "What are some of your goals and expectations for this upcoming season?"
JT: "I'm just going to take this season as if it was my rookie season. Try to start from scratch. I want to eventually be a player who's recognized in this league. I want to be a starter and hopefully go win a championship. I think we have that type of team. We're definitely looking forward to this season."
Funniest players in the Rams' locker room
JF: "Who would you say is the funniest player in the Rams' locker room?"
JT: "There are a couple of guys. Some guys are just funny without even trying. I'll say Derion Kendrick. One of the funniest guys. Really cool dude, silent. Tre Tomlinson is another one. We have so many guys. I enjoy this team and enjoy my teammates."