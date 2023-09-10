Jasson Dominguez injury timeline: Yankees get worst-case scenario for young star
New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez has suffered a torn UCL, per manager Aaron Boone.
By Mark Powell
New York Yankees prospect Jasson Dominguez, who had provided a late jolt to an otherwise lifeless team in the Bronx this September, will be out long term with a torn UCL. Dominguez was a late scratch from the lineup on Sunday due to what at the time was considered elbow imflammation.
New York had big plans for The Martian this month, namely getting him up to speed on some of the finer points of baseball. While Dominguez's power is immense, he has struggled in the lower levels at metrics like baserunning and more.
“Just being really situationally aware — how does he react on the bases?” Boone said, per The Athletic. “Not necessarily in a base-stealing way, but awareness of where the defense is, the reads, outs, when to tag. Those little nuanced things. Obviously playing center field here: What’s his communication like with Aaron (Judge) or Everson (Pereira) on his right and left?”
Now, none of that matters. A deflating season for the Yankees just got much, much worse.
Jasson Dominguez injury: What is a torn UCL?
The UCL is a ligament that runs on the inner side of the elbow. For baseball players, it plays a vital role in their throwing motion, and is commonly associated with Tommy John surgery when fully torn. It's unclear how severely torn Dominguez's injury is, but it could cost him most of the offseason if not longer. His season is almost assuredly over.
Jasson Dominguez injury timetable: How much time will Yankees star miss?
Dominguez has not yet scheduled a surgery, per Boone, though the typical recovery time for a torn UCL can be anywhere between 9 and 10 months. That would place Dominguez's return somewhere in the middle of next season -- perhaps June or July. Considering Dominguez's age and promise as a hitter in the middle of their lineup long term, expect New York to be cautious during this delicate time. They will bring back Dominguez at their own pace, and without rushing him.