Jay Gruden picked the perfect game for tweet of the year about Kirk Cousins
By Austen Bundy
Everyone remembers Kirk Cousins, Washington quarterback. Former head coach Jay Gruden sure does. Two teams and a lot of yards, dollars and touchdowns later, Cousins has thrived (loosely) in his new homes.
After Cousins dropped a franchise-record 509 yards on Thursday night for the Atlanta Falcons, Gruden posted a hilarious, sarcastic response to what Washington missed out on after the quarterback left for the Minnesota Vikings in 2018.
Washington received a third round pick in the supplemental draft to compensate for losing its starter in free agency. But based on Gruden's tone, the team was (willingly) robbed blind now that Cousins has killed it statistically everywhere he goes.
Jay Gruden trolls Washington for letting Kirk Cousins walk in 2018
Gruden famously wanted Washington's front office to resolve tense contract negotiations with Cousins after the team had continually signed him to one-year bridge deals. Cousins, wanting clarity on the future of his career, decided to leave Washington and find a new, stable home.
Since then, he's logged 24,638 passing yards, 179 touchdowns and earned $247.7M in contracts. Not bad for the ex that got away.
Washington had it's long and bumpy road with passers since Cousins left but now they've landed rookie sensation Jayden Daniels who is well on pace for Offensive Rookie of the Year and could even sniff the MVP trophy if he keeps his season's numbers up.
But the biggest loser out of all this is probably Gruden. He was fired in 2019 after starting 0-5 with a revolving door at quarterback featuring Case Keenum, Dwayne Haskins and Colt McCoy. I'm sure in some alternate universe out there somewhere, Gruden got his wish and Cousins was re-signed in Washington on a long-term deal. Perhaps they even won a few playoff games or, dare I say it, a Super Bowl?
Who knows, but spare a moment for Gruden and what could have been in the nation's capital. Maybe things will finally be turning around nearly six years later.