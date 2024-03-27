What the actual hell is going on with Jayden Daniels’ elbow?
A viral photo of top NFL Draft QB prospect Jayden Daniels has fans concerned (and probably a little grossed out).
The biggest question about LSU Tigers quarterback and 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels has been "Where in the top 5 of the 2024 NFL Draft will he be selected?" After Wednesday morning as he got set to participate in his pro day, though, the bigger question has become what in the name of Alien is going on with his elbow?
It all started when NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport posted about Daniels' scheduled draft meetings following his pro day, a list that includes the Commanders, Patriots, Giants, Vikings, Broncos and Raiders.
While the news Rapoport shared was far from inconsequential, though, it was the photo he shared with the report that people couldn't stop looking away from, specifically the large growth-looking bump on Daniels' throwing elbow.
The concern, shock, and everything in-between about Daniels' elbow began to take over social media. And to be sure, it looks anything but normal. So we're here to unpack exactly what the hell is wrong with Jayden Daniels' elbow, because clearly based on the photo evidence, something isn't normal.
Jayden Daniels' elbow issue, explained: LSU QB isn't injured
The issue with Daniels' elbow isn't normal, per se, but it is also not something to be concerned about. Jesse Morse, a Sports & Family Medicine Physician on X/Twitter, gave the lowdown, calling the condition an olecranon bursitis. He further explained that, while Daniels' condition might not look great, it's not actually anything to worry about, nor is it anything that causes him pain, even on his right throwing elbow.
"This is an inflammation of the bursa, which is a sac that is usually empty and is there to protect the bone underneath. We have them in several joints including the elbow and the knee.
"‘Banging’ your elbow against a hard surface often results in inflammation of the bursa, causing the body to fill it with fluid.
"This is a protective mechanism to prevent fracturing the bone underneath.
"These are VERY common, and more annoying than concerning."
Morse continued to say that these can be drained, though they can still fill back up thereafter, and that the only risk is a potential infection. Most importantly, though, the doctor clarified that there is no "negative impact" and referred to the condition as nothing more than a "visual oddity".
Ultimately, that's great news, especially for Washington Commanders and New England Patriots fans. Those two franchises own the No. 2 and 3 selections in the 2024 draft, respectively, and are the most often projected landing spots for Jayden Daniels (and his bulbous elbow). This wouldn't be drafting damaged goods; rather, it's just something that requires some minor attention.
As for the pro day outside of the elbow, Daniels only threw and measured in -- something he did not do in Indianapolis at the NFL Combine -- at 6-foot-3 and 5/8 at 210 pounds. No word on how much added weight the olecranon bursitis gave him, but he also did not test by running the 40-yard dash at the pro day.
Even still, Daniels is a mortal lock to be a Top 5 (and perhaps Top 3) pick in April's draft. And it's good to know that his elbow is, in fact, not an alien lifeform.