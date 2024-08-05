Jaylon Johnson goes scorched earth on NFL Top 100 snub, drags Aaron Rodgers into it
By Mark Powell
The NFL's top-100, revealed before each season, is voted on by the players, for the players. Unfortunately, even players make mistakes, as much as they'd like the blame the media after each and every game.
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson made the NFL All-Pro team, and received a Pro Bowl nod. He's one of the best overall cover corners in the league on an up-and-coming Bears team which now features Caleb Williams at cornerback. While Johnson doesn't have the star power of, say, an Aaron Rodgers-type, he has a massive impact on his unit's success. When asked about the rankings this weekend, Johnson had a lot to say.
"It's bulls---," Johnson said, per ESPN. "There ain't no way. I don't know how you make Pro Bowl, All-Pro and not [be] a Top 100 guy. I could've been 101 I guess, but goddamn, Aaron Rodgers didn't even play in the season and he was voted (92nd)."
Bears star Jaylon Johnson has a problem with your rankings
Again, what makes this list even more egregious is that it's voted on by the players themselves. Had various media members missed on Johnson, he could simply blame their knowledge of the game. However, Johnson's peers don't believe he's one of the best 100 players in the NFL. That has to sting.
"It's disrespectful because I go out there, line up and I know receivers go out there and can't say that I'm not one of best players that they play against," Johnson continued. "So I mean, whatever it is, it happened. Doing it wouldn't have moved me to where I'm complacent, but just to see it -- ain't no way there are 100 guys who are better.
The Bears clearly value Johnson more than the rest of the league does, as they signed Johnson to a four-year, $76 million extension in March. He finished the season with four interceptions and played just under 80 percent of the Bears defensive snaps.
"I mean, hey, everybody makes mistakes, it ain't just the media that do it. Players clearly -- if they voted for it -- they made some goddamn mistakes. But it is what it is. At the end of the day I know the truth and it's all right, I got some more for them," Johnson said, essentially dropping the mic on this conversation.
Expect the 25-year-old to use this fodder from players around the league as motivation. Dragging Rodgers through the mud makes for good headlines, and further proves Johnson's point that perhaps this list wasn't thought all the way through.