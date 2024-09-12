Jayson Tatum predicts 2025 NBA Finals rematch with Dallas Mavericks
Jayson Tatum is circling the late-night TV shows as the star promotes his new Children book's Baby Dunks-a-Lot: A Picture Book and Tatum made a buzzworthy comment that will bring headlines. While appearing on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Jayson Tatum predicted that the 2025 NBA Finals will "be a rematch of last season" with the Celtics playing "Dallas again".
Tatum is riding high averaging 25.0 points, 9.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game on 42 percent shooting from the floor in the playoffs this season. While the star struggled at times, the Celtics were able to beat the Dallas Mavericks in a 4-1 series after coasting their way through the Eastern Conference. Additionally, the star was given a new five-year, $314 million extension this offseason.
Is Jayson Tatum right in his prediction about a Celtics-Mavericks Finals rematch?
Although the Celtics look like the most talented team in the Eastern Conference when healthy, the squad should be worried about their lack of talent at the big-man spot. The franchise is set to lose Kristaps Porziņģis "until Thanksgiving" at the very least and possibly until 2025. With Porzingis out for a good chunk of the season, the squad has a clear hole at the big man that could be exploited by the right team.
Even though the Knicks may be the second most talented team, New York is in a similar spot with their big man depth with Mitchell Robinson probably destined for some time on the IR considering his injury history. While the Knicks might not be able to exploit the Celtics' biggest weakness, the Sixers could be a team that does with Joel Embiid if he can stay healthy.
Boston is set to face off against New York, Philly, Milwaukee, and the rest of the Eastern Conference, and the Mavericks will be faced with a deep Western Conference that will probably include the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Minnesota Timberwolves at the top of the conference. Although the Celtics have a more noticeable weakness, the Mavericks are more likely to have a harder road to the playoff with the teams in their conference.