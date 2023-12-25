Jayson Tatum record, stats & history on Christmas Day
Here's how Jayson Tatum has performed historically on Christmas Day.
By Josh Wilson
Boston Celtics guard Jayson Tatum has not been an NBA star long enough to reach the double-digit mark in Holiday Classic games played, but he'll be there soon enough. This Christmas, he'll appear in his seventh game and continue adding to his stats on one of the most heavily-viewed days on the NBA calendar.
Here's how Jayson Tatum has performed statistically heading into the 2023-24 Christmas Day game against the Lakers.
Jayson Tatum Christmas Day stats
How many Christmas Day games has Jayson Tatum played in?
Jayson Tatum has played in six Christmas Day games. His contest against the Lakers will be his seventh. Tatum and the Celtics have played in every Christmas Day game going back to the 2017-18 season, his rookie year.
Thankfully, four of the six games have been at home, so Deuce can get his presents opened in the morning. This year's is in Los Angeles.
What are Jayson Tatum's per game stats on Christmas Day games?
Tatum averages 23.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game shooting 45 percent from the field. His scoring per game or total (140 points) is not enough to land him in the top-20 of NBA players in Christmas Day scoring, but he's likely to push up those lists the more he continues to play.
What teams has Jayson Tatum played most on Christmas?
Tatum has played the Wizards, Sixers, Raptors, Nets, and Bucks (twice) on Christmas Day. He'll add the Lakers to that group in 2023-24.
Jayson Tatum Christmas Day record
Tatum is 3-3 with the Celtics on Christmas Day, with this year's game set to push him into an overall win or loss position.
Jayson Tatum's best Christmas Day game
Tatum scored 41 points during last year's Christmas Day contest, which ties for the 15th-highest individual scoring game in NBA history on the holiday. He also tacked on seven rebounds and five assists in a win over the Bucks.