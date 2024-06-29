Jazz reportedly soften their stance on trading star big man Lauri Markkanen
Despite an interest in keeping Lauri Markkanen on a long-term deal, one NBA insider suggests the Utah Jazz could move the veteran for the right offer.
"Utah's gotta listen," Adrian Wojnarowski said on ESPN. "And there's no shortage of teams who have an interest in seeing what it might take to get Markkanen out of Utah."
In a "perfect world" Utah would hold onto Markkanen and sign him to an extension but Woj indicated teams are being "aggressive" in their pursuit.
Markkanen is above-average starter in this league with averages of 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 48 percent shooting this season. While the forward may not be able to compete for All-NBA nods, he can compete for an All-Star nod in the weaker Eastern Conference.
The wing has one more year left on a four-year, $67 million contract with a max extension likely on the way this offseason by the Jazz or any team that acquires him in a trade.
The template for a Markkanen trade will likely follow what the Nets got when they traded Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. Brooklyn received five first-round picks in the deal. (four unprotected and one swap)
This can be further confirmed by Utah's reported asking price for the forward at last season's trade deadline. With this trade price in mind, it's fair to wonder which teams could end up trading for the veteran.
Jazz soften stance on trading Lauri Markkanen
In all reality, the Jazz will require a giant package of first round picks if they were to trade Markkanen. Considering this, the Lakers will probably not be able to make a fair bid for the forward. One team that could end up pulling in all of their assets is the Philadelphia Sixers. This situation would likely require the franchise to miss out on all of their free-agent targets but they could make an offer.
While the Sixers could end up trading for Markkanen, the Houston Rockets seem like the perfect fit for a trade with the Jazz. The franchise is looking to compete now and has plenty of draft assets to make a deal.
Whether it's the Rockets or Sixers or another squad, it's likely that trade rumors will continue surrounding Markkanen.