NBA rumors: Cavs-Ingram interest, Hawks fire sale, Markkanen availability update
- Cavaliers reportedly have interest in Brandon Ingram
- Hawks could be undergoing a fire sale
- Lauri Markkanen trade availability update
The NBA Draft is behind us and free agency is on the verge of getting started. It could be a frenetic offseason on the trade market and in free agency alike. And here is a roundup of some of teh latest rumors around the NBA as we approach the fastest-paced portion of the offseason.
NBA rumors: Cavaliers interested in trading for Brandon Ingram
With a Donovan Mitchell extension possibly incoming, the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to trade for an All-Star-level wing to pair with the guard. According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "Cleveland continues to be mentioned by league personnel as a possible alternative for Ingram".
Ingram, who is a free agent next offseason averaged 20.8 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5.7 assists per game on 49.2 percent shooting last season. Despite these stats, the wing failed to be a good ball-handler or distributor for the Pelicans. He particularly showed his failures to do so in their first-round series loss against the Oklahoma City Thunder.
On top of his struggles, the former Laker likely wants a new max contract and New Orleans probably doesn't want to give him one with them already paying Zion Williamson and C.J. McCollum long-term max contracts.
The Cavaliers have been rumored to move one of their above-average starters with Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley being mentioned despite other reports suggesting that the Cavaliers don't want to trade any of these veterans. Speaking of which, Fischer mentions that Cleveland "there's no straightforward path" to a deal with the implication being that the Cavs have zero interest in giving up their core four.
Things could change for the Cavaliers front-office but for now it seems like the franchise will be unable to acquire Ingram with their reluctance to break up the core of the roster being a big reason why.
NBA rumors: Hawks fire sale out in full force
After using their first overall pick on Zaccharie Risacher, the Atlanta Hawks are knees-deep in trade rumors with practically everyone available in trade talks. That already began on Friday with Atlanta trading Dejounte Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. But that may just be the start.
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, the Hawks are expected to "gauge trade possibilities" with everyone on the current roster with the exceptions of the newly drafted Risacher and Jalen Johnson as well.
Murray and Trae Young had long been mentioned as potential trade candidates this offseason as the Hawks rebound from an experiment gone wrong. Even with Murray being dealt, the possibility of both guards being moved has also been floated.
Beyond that duo, the Hawks have plenty of other tradable veterans with Bogdan Bogdanović and Onyeka Okongwu likely being the most attractive for their basketball services.
NBA rumors: Lauri Markkanen trade availability update
Teams have been hoping that Lauri Markkanen will become available on the trade market but a recent update is likely dashing those hopes.
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports, "the Jazz are expected to prioritize finding an extension agreement with Markkanen" though other organizations around the league continue to monitor the situation.
Markkanen has one more year left on a four-year, $67 million contract he signed in 2021. The veteran averaged 23.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 2.0 assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the floor.
The forward can likely be an All-Star in the Eastern Conference and has demonstrated that he can be a key part of a potential title squad. While teams were certainly hoping that the Mikal Bridges trade by the Brooklyn nets would spark a similar Utah Jazz team into trading their forward, this report seems to suggest that the Jazz will be keeping Markkanen long-term.
In all honesty, Utah will likely have to receive a similar offer that the Nets received for Bridges to consider parting with the Finnish star. Whether a team offers such a deal is yet to be seen.