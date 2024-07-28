Jed Hoyer's latest backtracking is a fireable offense for Cubs
By Mark Powell
Chicago Cubs president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer has been doing this for too long to remain THIS non-committal. The Cubs aren't making the playoffs this year. Yes, they remain in the NL Wild Card chase, but so do most teams. Given the expanded postseason format that's not exactly saying all that much at this point in the season.
The right decision for the Cubs is a mix of buying and selling with an eye towards the 2025 season. Any deal involving a rental should bring back MLB-ready talent. It's really that simple.
However, Hoyer is reportedly backtracking on at least one player who was expected to be traded at the deadline in Jameson Taillon, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post.
Cubs shouldn't keep Jameson Taillon, my goodness
Taillon is signed through the 2026 season, but he's also struggled to stay healthy in Chicago and is a mid-rotation starter. Trading him now, with multiple years of control left on his contract, would allow the Cubs to receive an impressive prospect package back in return -- just look at what the Rays received for Jason Adam on Sunday morning. Pitching is at a premium, and there are very few defined sellers.
Given what Hoyer said just a week ago, it's unclear why he'd backtrack on such an obvious trade asset days before the deadline.
"Where we are right now, I would have to say that moves only for 2024 -- unless things change over the next week -- we probably won't do a lot of moves that only help us for this year," Hoyer said, per ESPN. "If moves help us for 2025 and beyond I think we're exceptionally well positioned."
The Cubs are six games out of the final NL Wild Card spot. Nothing on the field should've convinced Hoyer to stand pat, or buy, rather than sell. Chicago needs to pick a direction and stick with it, rather than...whatever this is. Sitting in the middle is not a winning strategy, either for this season or the future.
Cubs fans already lack confidence in Hoyer. A lack of direction and failure to execute would heat up his seat by a measurable margin.