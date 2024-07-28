MLB trade grades: Padres send Rays a haul of prospects for bullpen help they need
By Mark Powell
The San Diego Padres turned their bullpen into a major strength with one trade on Sunday morning. AJ Preller is always active this time of year, and the Padres general manager acquired one of the most-coveted bullpen arms of the 2024 MLB trade deadline.
The Rays are clear sellers in a thin market without many defined roles. Tampa, willing to trade away top talent in hopes or retooling for 2024, has gotten a head start on the market, adding impact prospects as a result.
The trade, which was first reported by FanSided's Robert Murray, will send Jason Adam to the Padres in exchange for right-handed pitcher Dylan Lesko, outfielder Homer Bush Jr. and catcher JD Gonzalez.
Adam has two years of arbitration left after the 2024 season, so he won't be a free agent until 2026, hence the high asking price by the Rays.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
MLB trade grades: Rays get a haul in return from Padres for Jason Adam
Adam is one of the best late-inning relief pitchers in baseball. However, one always has to be weary when dealing with the Rays. They tend to turn other teams' trash into treasure, or in this case, seemingly-disposable top prospects into impact starters.
While Lesko is a top-100 prospect per MLB Pipeline, he hasn't been the same since his Tommy John surgery. The Rays are banking on a return to prominence, and at 20 years old, he has plenty of time to develop in the minor leagues.
22-year-old Bush Jr. plays in A-ball and isn't expected to reach the majors until 2026. However, he's slashing .272/.362/.347 this year from the dish. His power is lacking for such a low level of the minor leagues.
Gonzalez is a project, and just 18 years old. He was San Diego's third-round pick back in 2023, and is the 12th-ranked prospect in the Padres system. Gonzalez has earned rave reviews regarding his arm strength and raw power as a rare left-handed hitting backstop.
Overall, acquiring three top-12 prospects in the Padres system is nothing to sneeze at, and the Rays have one of the best scouting departments in baseball. The Padres, meanwhile, add another back-end bullpen ace for the next three years. It's a win-win, with a slight edge going to Tampa.