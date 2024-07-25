Two surprise teams with links to Tarik Skubal, even if trades are a longshot
By Mark Powell
The Detroit Tigers should not trade Tarik Skubal, but if Scott Harris wants to anger all of Motown, the likely AL Cy Young winner's prime destinations are Baltimore, Los Angeles or possibly New York. Beyond that trio, you have to do some digging.
The Orioles and Dodgers have elite farm systems, and the Tigers sent scouts to Norfolk recently to determine the validity of the O's top prospects. Perhaps it's just due diligence, or maybe the Tigers are interested in dumping the best pitcher in the American League with two-plus years left of control on his contract. Who am I to say?
Skubal is 11-3 with a 2.34 ERA on the season. He'd slide right in atop any team's rotation, including Baltimore, which features the MLB All-Star Game starter for the American League in Corbin Burnes. Still, the Tigers are waiting to receive a Herschel Walker-like trade package for Skubal. If not, they'll happily keep him around. There are only so many contenders or contender-adjacent teams that can afford to bring their entire farm system to the negotiating table, and two of those organizations have yet to make an appearance.
Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres listed as plausible trade fits for Tarik Skubal
Per Bleacher Report, two potential trade fits that haven't been explored just yet are the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres. AJ Preller and the Padres acquired one ace this offseason in former White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease. A one-two punch with Skubal seems unlikely, but would form one of the most formidable units in the National League.
Preller reportedly has some interest in Garrett Crochet. Considering that nugget, why wouldn't he want to trade for Skubal, who is far more reliable and doesn't have a strict innings limit?
As for the Phillies, adding Skubal would be a bit of overkill. Unlike the Padres, there isn't a real rotational need for Skubal. However, Dave Dombrowski's ties to Detroit run deep, and if the Phillies are really trying to win an arms race with the Dodgers, stealing one of their coveted trade assets is a way to accomplish just that.
The Phils would immediately feature the best starting rotation in baseball, if they don't already. Dombrowski, much like Preller, has the prospects to make such a deal happen, and he's shown a willingness in the past to trade potential for a guarantee.
The trade packages from both of these teams would be laughable, and the more suitors for Skubal the better from Detroit's perspective, as it gives them the flexibility to increase their asking price.
A trade remains unlikely, for now.