The only way Orioles can avoid trading Jackson Holliday in a Tarik Skubal deal
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on, and join the discord to get the inside scoop as we near the July 30 MLB trade deadline.
Over the course of the last two weeks, there have been rumblings that the Detroit Tigers would be open to dealing their ace, Tarik Skubal, ahead of the deadline. These rumblings came to life when the rumors emerged that the Baltimore Orioles and Los Angeles Dodgers were both looking to put together deals to make Skubal available.
Skubal, 27, is 11-3 with a 4.9 WAR, 2.34 ERA and a 0.92 WHIP. The lefty has been one of, if not the most dominant pitcher on the planet for the course of the 2024 season. He's under contract for multiple more seasons, making him the most expensive player on the market this season.
Reportedly, the Orioles would need to include their top prospect Jackson Holliday in any kind of deal to acquire Skubal. Holliday, Kyle Stowers, Connor Norby, Samuel Bassalo and Coby Mayo are among those who are being rumored in these hypothetical trade deals. It would take two or three of the listed prospects in order to pull the Tigers ace away from them.
With the asking price being so high on Skubal, there's one way that the Orioles could lower the asking price on Skubal.
The Orioles could lower the price on Tarik Skubal by taking on bad contracts in the deal
The only way that the Orioles could keep Jackson Holliday in their farm system while acquiring Tarik Skubal would be to take on one of the bad contracts from the Detroit Tigers.
The most likely deal that could be used to lower Skubal's value is Javy Baez's contract. Baez was signed to a six-year, $140 million deal in 2022. There is still nearly $100 million left on his contract. Taking on this much of a contract would lower the value on Skubal quite a bit. Skubal would still fetch some pretty great prospects, but it wouldn't be on the level of Holliday, Mayo or Basallo.
The Orioles likely wouldn't be able to take on the commitment of the entire $100 million left on the Baez deal. They could probably take on $50 million or more in order to lower the prospect load that it would take to get the deal done.
If Baltimore is willing to take on over half of the Baez contract, a deal of Kyle Stowers, Connor Norby, Chayce McDermott would be a good start to a deal for Tarik Skubal.