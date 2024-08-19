Jerod Mayo’s previous quarterback comments are being walked back aggressively
The franchise is coming off its worst showing since a 2-14 finish in 1992. The New England Patriots not only won just four games this past season, but they were tied for last in the league in points scored with the Carolina Panthers. Bill Belichick and the team went their separate ways, and the organization opted to promote linebackers coach Jerod Mayo to head coach.
Former first-round pick Mac Jones was dealt to the Jacksonville Jaguars this offseason, so the team was obviously in the market for a new quarterback. Jacoby Brissett returned to the team, and the club opted for North Carolina’s Drake Maye after the Bears selected 2022 Heisman winner Caleb Williams and the Commanders opted for 2023 Heisman Trophy winner Jayden Daniels.
Early on, it appeared that Mayo and the staff were content with letting the former Tar Heel learn from a veteran. Not so fast.
The Patriots Maye have a rookie quarterback at the helm in Week 1
“We don’t have a starting QB right now," Mayo said, just a few weeks after saying Brissett would be the starter, per Mike Kadlick. "When it’s time we’ll announce that. [Drake Maye] could absolutely be QB1, so could Jacoby.”
What a difference roughly a month makes.
In the team’s first preseason game this year, Brissett got the start, but missed on all three of his pass attempts.
All four quarterbacks on the Patriots’ roster saw action in the club’s 17-3 victory over the Carolina Panthers. The headliner was rookie Joe Milton III, a sixth-round draft choice from the University of Tennessee. He threw a 38-yard touchdown pass to undrafted rookie free agent JaQuae Jackson. He and Bailey Zappe (36) combined for 56 plays. Meanwhile, Brissett (6) and Maye (4) were on the field for 10 plays.
It was a different story vs. the Eagles. Brissett once again got the start, but the third overall pick in April’s draft opened some eyes vs. Philadelphia. He hit on six of his 11 throws for 47 yards, and his four-yard TD run late in the second quarter marked New England’s only trip to the end zone. Maye was sacked once and did fumble, but did not turn over the ball and looked quite comfortable.
The Patriots conclude the preseason this Sunday against the Commanders at Washington. However, it is now anyone’s guess who will be the starter behind center when the team is on to Cincinnati in the regular-season opener.