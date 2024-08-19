Patriots did Matthew Judon a favor in eventual trade to Falcons
It’s a shortcoming that has plagued this franchise seemingly forever. The Atlanta Falcons have not been to the playoffs nor posted a winning season since 2017. The team is currently in a 7-10 rut. That’s the club’s final win-loss record each of the past three seasons.
Recently, general manager Terry Fontenot was able to acquire standout pass rusher Matthew Judon from the New England Patriots for a third-round pick in 2025. It’s a move that should bolster a team that finished with a respectable 42 sacks in 2023 — exactly double Atlanta’s total the previous season (21). Then again, the Falcons did lose the two players who tied for the team lead in quarterback traps (6.5) this past season. Ageless Calais Campbell inked a deal with the Miami Dolphins, and Bud Dupree joined Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers.
Matthew Judon chose Da Falcons over Da Bears
Matthew Judon began his career as a fifth-round pick of the Ravens in 2016. He spent five seasons with John Harbaugh’s squad and emerged as a Pro Bowl player in each of his final two years in Baltimore. He joined the Patriots in 2021 and totaled 12.5 sacks in his debut with the Pats. He improved that figure to 15.5 quarterback traps in 2022. Those showings earned him two more trips to the Pro Bowl. Last season, he played in only four games but still racked up 4.0 QB traps.
Judon is looking to regain that star form. Once New England decided it was time to move him, the eight-year pro was given a choice.
Both teams have been searching for pass-rushing help, and each club is coming off a 7-10 campaign. Both Atlanta (Kirk Cousins) and Chicago (Caleb Williams) will have new starting quarterbacks in 2024. Perhaps Judon felt that the Falcons, with intriguing head coach Raheem Morris, were primed for bigger and better things this season. Still, the 32-year-old pro is coming off a biceps injury that shelved him for the team’s final 13 contests this past season. However, he’s ready to go and immediately becomes the team’s top pass-rushing threat.
The Falcons’ defense showed signs of life in 2023. The deal for Judon combined with the recent addition of safety Justin Simmons adds to the intrigue in Atlanta.