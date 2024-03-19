Jerry Jeudy's agent deserves a raise after Browns contract extension
Jerry Jeudy's agent deserves a ton of credit for negotiating latest Browns contract extension.
In an effort to beef up their wide receiver room, the Cleveland Browns acquired Jerry Jeudy in a deal with the Denver Broncos. While Jeudy has not exploded like many thought he would have when he was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, he's been a solid receiver in three of his four NFL seasons.
Adding Jeudy to a wide receiver room already consisting of Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore is a big win for Cleveland. If Deshaun Watson can stay healthy and look somewhat like his old Texans self, the Browns can have a very potent offense in 2024.
Jeudy was entering the final year of his rookie deal which gave him the perfect opportunity to prove himself in front of his new team. If he played well, he'd be paid handsomely. If he didn't, his Browns tenure might be short-lived.
It turns out, the Browns did not feel as if they needed to wait. Instead, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that they chose to hand a three-year extension to Jeudy before he even attended a single Browns practice.
Jerry Jeudy's agent deserves a raise as a result of his contract extension
There are some positives that come with Jeudy's game. He's obviously ultra-talented. He's only 24 years old. He's put up solid numbers in his NFL career. None of this warrants the extension he received, however.
Jeudy received a three-year extension that pays him up to $58 million and guarantees him $41 million. It's a ton of money for a player who has not recorded a single 1,000-yard season in his four-year career. Jeudy has also dealt with his fair share of injuries.
The Browns didn't have to do this. If there was an immediate extension, you'd think it'd be one on the team-friendly side. This deal was anything but. If Jeudy breaks out in Cleveland good for them, but for now, it just doesn't make any sense.
The Browns continue to lock in substantial amounts of money into extensions. First, it was Watson. That deal isn't looking good at all. Let's hope for Browns fans everywhere that this Jeudy contract works more in their favor. Props to his agent for getting this deal locked in right now.