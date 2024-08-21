Jerry Jones confirms roster decision on Trey Lance that Cowboys really didn't have a choice on
By Lior Lampert
Amid ongoing contract negotiations with starting quarterback Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys owner/general Jerry Jones gave backup Trey Lance a decisive vote of confidence.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Jones reassured that Lance would remain on the team after NFL cutdown day rolls around on August 27. In other words, he will be a Cowboy when they face the Cleveland Browns in their regular-season opener on September 8.
"I'd like to see us really be able to have our quarterback depth," Jones said via Nick Harris of DallasCowboys.com regarding Lance. "I'd like to see him get some more work in this weekend --that would be number one."
Afterward, Jones admitted he "need[s]" to see more from Lance. Nonetheless, the Cowboys proprietor ensured the latter's place "on the [53-man roster]."
Jerry Jones ensures QB Trey Lance will make the Cowboys' 53-man roster
While it's encouraging to hear Jones confirm the news, Dallas' contractual obligation to Lance essentially guaranteed that'd be the case -- regardless of his offseason efforts.
Carrying a $5.310 million cap hit for 2024, Lance accounts for 2.08 percent of the league's annual maximum salary ($255.4 million). The financial commitment would make parting ways with the 24-year-old a daunting reality, especially after trading a fourth-round pick for him last summer.
Lance has shown glimpses of what made him the 2021 No. 3 overall pick in his two preseason games with the Cowboys. He's completed 40-of-64 passes (62.5 percent) for 339 yards and a touchdown, though he's taken three sacks. Moreover, he's displayed his dynamic dual-threat ability, rushing for 78 yards and an additional score through the ground on 13 carries.
At least Jones is confident about the status of one of his signal-callers. Right?
Prescott has recently expressed faith that he and the Cowboys will eventually agree on an extension. He's also been practicing with the team during the ongoing stalemate. So, the Pro Bowler presumably has no intentions of holding out to secure a deal. Regardless, seeing the two officially find common ground would be ideal. Instead, Jones gave an update on Lance and his standing with the organization.