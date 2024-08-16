Dak Prescott’s latest contract comments could be great news for CeeDee Lamb too
By Lior Lampert
Finally, we have some positive news regarding the ongoing contractual sagas between the Dallas Cowboys and their franchise cornerstones -- Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb. Per ESPN's Todd Archer, Prescott feels confident that extension discussions with the Cowboys "are on the right way."
"A lot of good things are going on in there," Prescott stated regarding his representation and the Cowboys recently exchanging offers.
Prescott's candid optimism indicates he and Dalla will eventually agree on a deal. That should be reassuring for Cowboys Nation as they eagerly await resolutions on his and Lamb's negotiations. But you may wonder: "How does this bode well for Lamb?"
Not too long ago, reporting told us that the Cowboys prioritize Lamb's contract over Prescott's. That suggests the front office presumably is making headway in their talks with the former.
Of course, Prescott and Lamb are their own entities. So, the upbeat tune of the Cowboys quarterback could have no bearing on the All-Pro wide receiver. Nonetheless, it's encouraging to hear at least one of them seems to be nearing the finish line of their respective standoff.
Dak Prescott’s comments could be great news for CeeDee Lamb too
On Friday, Calvin Watkins of The Dallas Morning News disclosed that the Cowboys are offering Lamb "slightly under $33 million" annually. The figure would make him the second-highest-paid player at his position, trailing only Justin Jefferson of the Minnesota Vikings. Currently holding out from Cowboys training camp, Watkins notes that "getting [Lamb] closer to Jefferson's money" will put that to an end.
While Cowboys fans are probably glad to know Prescott's situation is progressing, they must be sick of the constant updates. Talk is cheap -- it's time for action.
With roughly three weeks until Dallas' regular-season opener against the Cleveland Browns, time is of the essence. Meanwhile, Lamb is away from the team and his/Prescott's matters remain unsettled.
Clickety clack, Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones, the clock is clicking. He's shown a stunning lack of urgency, and his tone-deaf comments are getting on everyone's nerves.