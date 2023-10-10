Jerry Jones: Cowboys fans are stuck in QB purgatory, so deal with it
Despite a bad Week 5 performance, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still believes quarterback Dak Prescott can lead the team to the Super Bowl.
By Scott Rogust
The Dallas Cowboys had the opportunity to show that they could be contenders in the NFC at the expense of their longtime rivals in the San Francisco 49ers. Instead, the Cowboys were embarrassed, losing 42-10, and the 49ers showed that there is quite a sizable gap between the two. Quarterback Dak Prescott didn't shine in primetime, throwing three interceptions before getting benched in the fourth quarter when the game became out of reach.
While it was the fifth game of the season, Cowboys fans are in panic mode regarding Prescott, debating whether he is truly the quarterback that could bring the franchise its sixth Super Bowl Championship.
While appearing on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones spoke about Prescott following his performance. Jones expressed his belief that Prescott is "the quarterback that can take us to the Super Bowl." Jones ended his comments by saying, "And that's the way it's going to be."
Jerry Jones says he still has faith in Cowboys QB Dak Prescott
Besides talking about Prescott, Jones also talked about the state of the team compared to the 49ers. Specifically about whether there is a significant gap between them and teams like the 49ers. Jones says that while he isn't panicked, "when something tells you what it is, don’t try to dream that it’s something else."
The 49ers defense stopped Dallas' offense with relative ease, while the offense was able to put up points at will. Tight end George Kittle caught three touchdowns. Quarterback Brock Purdy threw for 252 yards and four touchdown passes. Linebacker Fred Warner recorded eight total tackles, a sack, an interception, and a forced fumble.
As for Prescott, while his touchdown pass to KaVontae Turpin was impressive, he struggled significantly. Prescott completed just 14-of-24 pass attempts for 153 yards. It's not exactly ideal for a quarterback who was paid top money and was playing against the team that eliminated them from the playoffs in the previous two seasons.
On the year, Prescott recorded 1,061 passing yards, five passing touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 69.4 percent of his passes.
Jones still has faith that Prescott is the quarterback that can lead them to a Lombardi Trophy. Luckily for them, it was only the fifth game of the season, so there is time for Prescott and the team to turn things around. They can do so as soon as Week 6 when they play the Los Angeles Chargers.