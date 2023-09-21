Jets best possible Aaron Rodgers replacement likely off the table now
After the Vikings' Cam Akers trade, the Jets may have to turn elsewhere for their quarterback needs.
By Kristen Wong
The Vikings trading for Cam Akers deals relatively positive outlooks to all those involved: Cam Akers gets a fresh start, the Rams offload a disgruntled back, and the Vikings get backfield help.
One team that indirectly gets hurt in the process, though, may be the New York Jets.
A Jets trade for Kirk Cousins was never much more than a pipe dream, but the Vikings' recent trade all but sends a clear message: Minnesota plans to compete in 2023. Their offensive line issues aside, the Vikings figure they can still field a playoff-caliber team with an offense studded with playmakers like Akers, Alexander Mattison, Justin Jefferson, T.J. Hockenson, and others.
At the center of that offense is Kirk Cousins, who probably won't stay a Viking past 2023. Given Cousins' pending free agency status, the Jets were thought to be a team interested in trading for Cousins to keep their own playoff hopes alive.
Alas, that dream is finally squashed.
Wake up! The Jets-Kirk Cousins dream is over
Following Aaron Rodgers' season-ending injury, the Jets were never in a rush to sign a new quarterback anyway, according to Josina Anderson and several others. The closest they got was to Rams' Brett Rypien, who got elevated to the Rams' 53-man roster out of the Jets' reach. The team has also been in contact with Chad Henne and Colt McCoy.
For the time being, Zach Wilson remains QB1. In his defense, he played a solid game in Week 2 despite Nathaniel Hackett's questionable play-calling. Wilson has thrown for 310 yards and recorded two touchdowns against four interceptions through two games. One of his most concerning flaws last season was his performance under pressure, and it remains to be seen whether Hackett can game-plan around Wilson's weaknesses and build a sustainable passing attack in 2023.
As was always the plan, the Jets will focus on improving their offense with the roster pieces they have. If they want Cousins, there's always next year.