Jets fan helps recruit Mike Williams with Taylor Ham sandwich
By James Nolan
The New York Jets reached an agreement with star wideout Mike Williams on Tuesday, and it might've been because of a creative fan who knows the best way to convince a person to come to New York: To get an egg sandwich.
New York is known for its sports of course, but it's also known for its delis. This Jets fan knows both.
An egg sandwich definitely helped convince Mike Williams to sign with the Jets
Last season, injuries caused Williams to miss the majority of the season. Now that he's healthy, he was one of the most coveted free agents this offseason, and luckily, the Jets landed him.
From 2019-2022, the physical wideout averaged 16.1 yards per reception and 64.4 yards per game. The 29-year-old is a great weapon for Aaron Rodgers and will play alongside a rising star in Garrett Wilson.
With Wilson and Williams, the Jets now have one of the most dangerous offenses in the AFC. Breece Hall is a top running back coming off a great season, and general manager Joe Douglas has revamped the offensive line.
The Jets have brought in Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses, and John Simpson. With those guys protecting the four-time MVP, he's going to have a lot of time to throw. Rodgers now has three elite skilled players to find when dropping back with Williams signing.
Everyone knows how dangerous New York's defense is. They forced multiple turnovers against Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, and Jalen Hurts last season. The offense halted the Jets in 2023, and it wasn't just because of Rodgers going down early. New York had Garrett Wilson, and that's about it. He's also just 23-years-old.
With Williams joining the room, it puts the Jets in a much better position to sustain success throughout next season. It's also going to take pressure off of Wilson, allowing him to see fewer double teams against opposing teams.
Douglas is off to a great start this offseason, and New York fans are pleased with the moves being made since free agency opened. With the Williams signing though, the Jets GM owes a specific fan a few tickets for getting his new wideout his first New York breakfast.