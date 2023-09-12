Jets fans already proposing wildest possible Aaron Rodgers replacement
New York Jets fans are proposing that the team try to bring in a hated rival to fill in in case Aaron Rodgers is out long-term due to injury.
By Scott Rogust
The New York Jets' season-opener could not have gotten off to a worse start. The team and fanbase were hyped as they had quarterback Aaron Rodgers to lead their way back to the playoffs for the first time since 2010.
However, on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills, Rodgers exited after just four plays due to an ankle injury. In over an hour, Rodgers was ruled out for the remainder of the game, as he was spotted wearing a walking boot on his left foot.
Jets fans are used to disappointment from the team. But losing a four-time NFL MVP in the matter of four offensive snaps? That would leave anybody in stunned silence. Now, they wait to see if Rodgers will be out long-term, or if it is a short-term deal. What if it's long-term? What will the Jets do to try to replace him and ensure they still have a fighting chance to make the playoffs?
FOX Sports' Nick Wright suggested who the Jets should bring in if Rodgers is out long-term. That name was none other than former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady.
Let's just say that some Jets fans were on social media, pushing for the team to bring Brady out of retirement...again.
Jets fans buy into Tom Brady suggestion after Aaron Rodgers' injury
Is this a probable move? Very much not so.
Brady announced his retirement from the NFL after last season, where he saw the Tampa Bay Buccaneers go 8-9 on the season and get eliminated by the Dallas Cowboys in the Wild Card Round. Brady announced that instead of entering free agency, he was retiring, "for good." This came a year after coming out of an approximately one-month retirement after the 2021 season.
This offseason, Brady purchased a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders. Not to mention that he has a broadcasting job with FOX that he will begin in 2024. Back in June, he told Sports Illustrated he has no desire to return to the gridiron as a quarterback.
Brady was a guest of Patriots owner Robert Kraft on Sunday for the team's game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady had his No. 12 retired by the team, but then it was revealed by Kraft that he will be placed in the Patriots Hall of Fame on June 12, 2024.
While Jets fans and media pundits want to dream about Brady donning the Gang Green uniform, that seems pretty unlikely based on the quarterback's comments this offseason.