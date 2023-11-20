Jets give Aaron Rodgers at least 3 reasons not to come back
Why should the Jets reconsider Aaron Rodgers' early return? Find out the key factors.
By James Nolan
On the New York Jets first drive of the season the unthinkable occurred. Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles, but the Jets still managed to put together a 4-3 start.
The four-time MVP has been aiming for an early return, but after losing three straight games the veteran quarterback might want to rethink that decision.
New York needed to a win over the Buffalo Bills in Week 11 to remain in the postseason hunt, but the offense looked miserable in a 32-6 loss. Zach Wilson only managed to put together 81 passing yards and was eventually benched for Tim Boyle in the second half.
Wilson should be taking a large portion of the blame for the Jets struggles, but we shouldn't ignore the abysmal offensive line and playcalling.
The Jets have one of the best defenses in the entire league and with Rodgers, it's hard to imagine this team not in a much better position to clinch its first playoff berth in over a decade. Unfortunately, they don't have they don't have the 4x MVP, and they're a long shot to reach the playoffs.
Even if Rodgers is ready to return to action, it might not be worth the risk. Here are three reasons that the Jets shouldn't allow their superstar QB to return this season:
3. The Jets have a terrible offensive line
In the last four weeks, the Jets have allowed 20 sacks. Rodgers is about to turn 40 on Dec. 2, and it wouldn't be smart to send him out there with a terrible offensive line.
New York lost one of its top offensive linemen Alijah Vera-Tucker earlier on in the season, and they just lost former first-round pick Mehki Becton on Sunday. As great as it would be to see Rodgers overcome such a significant injury quickly, it could screw everything up for the Jets in 2024 if he were to take a big hit.
The Jets have great weapons, such as Breece Hall and Garrett Wilson. They have one of the worst offensive lines though, which is one of the main reasons they're offense isn't scoring touchdowns.
Through 11 weeks, Wilson has only thrown six passing touchdowns. He hasn't played amazingly, but the pass protection has undoubtedly contributed to his struggles.
If the Jets had a better offensive line, Rodgers returning could make sense, even at 4-6. With the way things are going for the Jets though, the 4x MVP might want to take his time with recovery.