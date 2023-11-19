NFL Rumors: Shocking Aaron Rodgers recovery video could lead to Jets return
Aaron Rodgers workout recovery video surprised the New York Jets, and he could start practicing in just a few weeks time.
By Mark Powell
Despite the absence of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the New York Jets still have a slim chance to make the postseason. Rodgers was hurt in the team's first game of the year, tearing his achilles. At the time, the Jets assumed he would be out for the remainder of the season, but Rodgers had other ideas.
Rodgers reportedly sent the Jets a workout video prior to his looming return. Publicly, Rodgers has stayed relatively quiet as rumors swirl about when he'll be cleared to play again. Privately, though, he's reportedly pushing to come back later this season.
Jay Glazer of FOX Sports detailed Rodgers thinking during his pregame segment on Sunday.
When will Aaron Rodgers return for the Jets?
Aaron Rodgers is targeting an early-December return to practice. However, that does not mean he'll be ready to play. The Jets will likely remain cautious with their aging quarterback, rather than forcing him back into action unnecessarily. From Robert Saleh's perspective, there's no real reason to push Rodgers to play unless they are in position to make the playoffs.
The Jets have lost two games in a row and sit at 4-5, several games back of the Miami Dolphins in the AFC East. Their best route to making the postseason could be an AFC Wild Card spot.
Per fellow NFL insider Ian Rapoport, Rodgers most likely return would come Week 16 against the Washington Commanders, if at all this season. Rodgers will test his knee in practice over the next few weeks. Should the future Hall of Famer continue making progress in the same way he has while working out on his own, then perhaps he could contribute to New York's postseason hopes yet.
For that to occur, though, Saleh and Zach Wilson need to manufacture some offense over the next few weeks. If not, Rodgers quick recovery was all for naught.