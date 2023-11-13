Aaron Rodgers sets ridiculous goal for return from Achilles injury
New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he expects to return from a torn Achilles sooner than anyone thought.
By Scott Rogust
It hasn't been pretty, but the New York Jets can take solace in the fact that they haven't totally cratered their season since their first game. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles on the team's first offensive drive of the season. With that, it looked like Rodgers would be done for the season, but the four-time NFL MVP expressed confidence that he would return at some point. Over the weeks, Rodgers showed progress, including shedding his crutches and walking boot and throwing passes.
During the team's Sunday Night Football game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10, Rodgers told NBC sideline reporter Melissa Starks that he plans to return from his Achilles injury in mid-December. Rodgers told Starks, "I know it sounds insane, but if you do a good surgery, have a good patient, it makes this possible."
Aaron Rodgers plans to return to Jets mid-December
This would be an unheard-of return timeline for Rodgers, as a torn Achilles is usually a season-ender.
After suffering the injury, Rodgers had reportedly met with surgeon Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles and opted to undergo a "speed bridge procedure. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the surgery would see an internal brace placed on his torn left Achilles, which could speed up the recovery timeline.
Rodgers was seen ahead of the team's Week 6 game against the Philadelphia Eagles throwing passes. He wasn't on crutches and was standing in sneakers, making throws. Then there was this past week when he was making three-step dropback throws and passes of further than 50 yards ahead of the team's Week 9 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Here is what the Jets' schedule looks like from the month of December through the end of the season:
- Week 13: vs. Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Dec. 3
- Week 14: vs. Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 10
- Week 15: at Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Dec. 17
- Week 16: vs. Washington Commanders, Sunday, Dec. 24
- Week 17: at Cleveland Browns, Thursday, Dec. 28
- Week 18: at New England Patriots, Sunday, Jan. 7
This news from Rodgers will certainly have Jets fans excited heading into December. But, it will remain to be seen when he will get cleared to play.