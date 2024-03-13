What does Jets latest trade mean for potential David Bakhtiari signing?
The New York Jets acquired right tackle Morgan Moses in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, but they could still reunite quarterback Aaron Rodgers with left tackle David Bakhtiari.
By Kinnu Singh
The New York Jets acquired right tackle Morgan Moses in a trade with the Baltimore Ravens, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The Jets will also receive the Ravens’ fourth-round pick (No. 134 overall) and New York will send its fourth-round pick (No. 112) and sixth-round pick (No. 218 overall) to Baltimore. The Jets have a familiarity with the 33-year-old right tackle, who played with the Jets during the 2021 NFL season.
Offensive line issues plagued New York in recent years, and the position group is a clear priority for general manager Joe Douglas this offseason. With quarterback Aaron Rodgers returning from a ruptured Achilles injury, the Jets will hope that Moses can prevent the offensive line from parting like the Red Sea.
More importantly, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers may be wondering, what does this transaction mean for a potential reunion with left tackle David Bakhtiari?
Could David Bakhtiari join Jets to reunite with Aaron Rodgers?
Bakhtiari was released by the Green Bay Packers after 11 seasons with the team. Bakhtiari was named as either a first-team or second-team All-Pro for five consecutive seasons, starting in 2016. The 32-year-old has struggled with knee injuries since then and underwent five surgeries by the end of the last season. Still, Bakhtiari said he's not ready to retire just yet.
The most obvious path forward for Bakhtiari, of course, is to join the Jets by using the special Aaron Rodgers friends-and-family promo code. The All-Pro tackle became a close confidant of Rodgers during their 10 years together in Green Bay.
Luckily for Rodgers, the Jets still have a need for blindspot protection. Moses will take over as the starter at right tackle, with the interior anchored by center Joe Tippmann and guards Alijah Vera-Tucker and John Simpson. Simpson is another former Ravens player who signed a two-year deal with New York on Monday. Both of the team's left tackles — Mekhi Becton and Duane Brown — are free agents and are not expected to return to the team.
If Bakhtiari doesn't work out — or if he joins Rodgers on the presidential campaign — the Jets could target a left tackle with the No. 10 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.