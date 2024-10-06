Jets can't win with Sam Darnold on the field: Best memes and tweets after Vikings win
By Mark Powell
The success and progression of young quarterbacks can often have as much to do with the team around them as the player himself. Sam Darnold is the case study for this story, as the current Vikings quarterback and former Jets draft pick is in the midst of a career revival more of us should've seen coming.
Darnold didn't play his best game in London, but the team around him has improved immensely from his days with the Jets. The now 27-year-old Darnold has taken a long path to NFL stardom. He flamed out with the Jets and then Carolina Panthers. A stint with the 49ers and Kyle Shanahan seems to have righted his journey. Now, gifted a third chance with the Vikings and an impressive receiving corps, Darnold is playing like an MVP-caliber passer.
Aaron Rodgers is a future Hall of Famer, but the Jets remain, well, the Jets. At 2-3, they face a number of tough questions about their plans leading up to the NFL trade deadline. Meanwhile, Darnold and the Vikings are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the league, with the other being the back-to-back Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
Jets can't beat former QB Sam Darnold, and social media roasted them for it
In reality, a win over the undefeated Vikings was always a tall task for this Jets team. Rodgers is coming off a season-ending achilles injury and is clearly still working through some kinks. However, losing to Darnold adds some extra sting to such a defeat. With three losses on the early season, it won't get any easier for New York moving forward. Anything less than a postseason appearance will be deemed a failure, and everyone from Robert Saleh to Rodgers knows this.
Ironically enough, Darnold regressed back to his old self against his former team. He completed less than 50 percent of his passes and threw an interception as compared to no toughdown passes. That's not a great stat line.
Nonetheless, the point remains the same. Darnold is better off without the pressure of performing in the New York metro area. The Jets have some work to do.