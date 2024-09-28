Jets WR Garrett Wilson defends Giants rookie Malik Nabers from critical fan
By Austen Bundy
Everyone knows (or should know) that the New York Jets and New York Giants share MetLife Stadium. The teams have separate locker rooms but they certainly see each other around in the parking lot and practice facilities.
That neighborly acquaintance must amount to something and it was certainly displayed by Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson on X when he defended Giants rookie wide out Malik Nabers from a critical fan.
The fan took to X to plead with Nabers (not tagging him, however) to "fix the drops" he's had on critical fourth down plays this season.
Wilson clearly took offense for Nabers and told the fan to "shut up bra."
Garrett Wilson defends fellow New York wide receiver Malik Nabers
It's unclear what specific reason Wilson had to defend Nabers as publicly as he did but it's fair to infer that Wilson has endured similar if not worse criticism from the New York fanbase online.
Nabers' late game concussion could have factored in as well. The rookie hit his head hard on the turf on the same play he dropped the fourth down ball against Dallas.
Seeing as the critical fan appears insensitive to make such comments in the context of Nabers injury on that same play, Wilson's sentiments appear warranted. One thing the fan is correct about: Nabers really is the entire Giants offense. He's tallied 386 yards and three touchdowns on 35 catches, setting an NFL record in Week 3.
Mistakes are going to happen, especially for a rookie, no matter how high they were selected in the first round. Nabers likely has more drops in his future but he (hopefully) has even more clutch receptions coming as well.
But if he sees Wilson's response defending him, he's got to feel pretty good about having veteran guys - especially at Wilson's level - feeling so strongly about him as a person let alone his abilities as a player.