Jim Harbaugh returns to NFL to save Justin Herbert: Best memes and tweets
Jim Harbaugh has accepted an offer to become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers - the memes are priceless.
By Lior Lampert
After nine years at the University of Michigan, 2011 AP Coach of the Year Jim Harbaugh is making a return to the NFL. This time around, Harbaugh will serve as the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers.
Following a disappointing three-year stretch with head coach Brandon Staley that failed to maximize the talents of franchise quarterback Justin Herbert, the public reaction surrounding the hiring of Harbaugh has been encouraging and entertaining to follow.
Los Angeles Chargers are happy to have Jim Harbaugh
Fans were clearly ecstatic with the hire, landing one of the biggest names in the coaching carousel, and perhaps the most successful candidate outside of Bill Belichick.
Harbaugh leaving Michigan after guiding them to a National Championship has raised the eyebrows of many -- this image of Ice Cube and Chris Tucker from Friday sums it up nicely.
As Meek Mill once said, Chargers fans “had to pray for times like this.” This photo of LeBron James and Kevin Love embracing after the Cleveland Cavaliers overcame a 3-1 series deficit to defeat the Golden State Warriors in the 2016 NBA Finals perfectly encapsulates how the Los Angeles faithful are feeling right now.
Now, Harbaugh will be challenged with getting the Chargers back into the playoffs following a one-year hiatus, which has led to an old clip of him surfacing:
Michigan is down bad without Jim Harbaugh
Oh, how the other half lives. While Chargers fans are rejoicing and celebrating hiring their new head coach, Michigan fans are not in good spirits. After leading the program to three straight Big Ten titles and a championship in 2023, Harbaugh’s decision to return to the NFL now leaves the Wolverines without a head coach.
Hopefully, Harbaugh can save Herbert and the Chargers, otherwise, there could be more memes and tweets on the horizon.