Jim Harbaugh gets cold-shoulder amid cheating scandal from Purdue HC Ryan Walters
Big Ten coaches definitely aren't afraid to show their disdain for Michigan and Jim Harbaugh right to the Wolverines head coach's face.
On Saturday night in Week 10, Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines looked like it was business as usual against the Purdue Boilermakers in Ann Arbor. J.J. McCarthy and Blake Corum, aided by the defense, led a drubbing of their conference opponents and affirmed they'll still be in the Top 4 of the College Football Playoff rankings.
You'd never know that an unprecedented sign-stealing and cheating scandal was rocking the Michigan program to its core right now. But yet here we are. And after the game, we saw the real signs of it.
Based on the comments that Big Ten coaches have made publicly in addition to the reports of that group pushing hard for the Wolverines and Harbaugh to be punished immediately, it shouldn't come as a shock that Purdue head coach Ryan Walters, who was quite vocal about his own disdain about the scandal, was anything but shy about showing it right to Harbaugh's face.
After the final whistle when the opposing head coaches normally shake hands, Walters ran by Harbaugh at a break-neck pace and all but snubbed the Michigan head coach of a handshake entirely.
Jim Harbaugh basically snubbed by Ryan Walters with postgame handshake
If there is any type of handshake there, it's nearly impossible to catch a glimpse of it with how quickly Walters motored by the Michigan head coach. Talk about animosity.
As Weber noted in posting the video, it would be tremendous to see how Penn State head coach James Franklin and, of course, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day would treat Harbaugh at any point in their forthcoming matchups. Unfortunately, there is seemingly a good chance that won't be something we'll be able to witness.
ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel reported on Saturday during College GameDay that a suspension for Harbaugh is likely coming in the next few days as a result of the current scandal within the program. It's unknown how long that suspension will last but, with only three regular season games remaining, one has to think that those games would be part of the punishment.
Even still, there will surely still be signs of bad blood between Michigan and the coaches of their remaining opponents, even if Harbaugh isn't there to draw the direct ire.