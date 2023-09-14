When does Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh return from suspension?
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is suspended to start the 2023 season for the Wolverines. But when will he return to the sidelines in Ann Arbor?
The Michigan Wolverines enter Week 3 of the college football season as you'd expect them to. They've won their first two games convincingly, albeit against laughably overmatched competition. As such, Michigan still sits as the No. 2 team in the latest college football rankings. But it's worth noting that Jim Harbaugh has been suspended throughout this start.
Harbaugh has not been on the sidelines for the first two games of the season against East Carolina and UNLV and won't be out there with the Wolverines when they take on Bowling Green in Week 3.
The suspension was self-imposed in a wild turn of events. Initially, the NCAA had agreed to a four-game suspension, but then back-tracked from that. Eventually, Michigan and Harbaugh then self-imposed this suspension, seemingly to avoid any larger penalties from the NCAA moving forward. The incident in question appears to be paying for the meals of recruits in Ann Arbor.
With all of this, though, some fans just want to know one question: When does Jim Harbaugh return from his suspension? Let's take a look at the answer to that -- and spoiler with good news: It's quite soon.
When does Jim Harbaugh return from suspension for Michigan football?
Jim Harbaugh will be back with Michigan football starting in Week 4 when the Wolverines take on Rutgers in Ann Arbor. The head coach is serving a self-imposed three-game suspension with the final game being this week against Bowling Green.
The level of competition for Michigan has not made the effects of the team being without Harbaugh really be felt. They could walk out onto the field with a random person off of the street dialing things up and probably still win based on their talent.
With that said, it's fortunate for the Wolverines that Harbaugh will return to the sidelines at the start of Big Ten play. Rutgers doesn't pose much of a threat in themselves, but it's the start of tuning up for big games on the schedule down the line.