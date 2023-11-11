Jim Harbaugh suspension is actually a massive L for Ryan Day
Ryan Day is in a lose-lose situation.
By Drew Koch
In what can only be called a massive overreach on the part of Big Ten commissioner Tony Petitti, Michigan football coach Jim Harbaugh has been banned for the final three games of the regular season.
It just so happens that Michigan, who's steamrolled opponents all season, faces their toughest test on Saturday with a trip to Happy Valley to play Penn State. Two weeks later, the Wolverines face off against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the biggest rivalry game in the sport.
But is it really a rivalry if the other team has dominated the past two contests? Ryan Day has headed up OSU since 2019 and his team has been boat-raced by Michigan the past two seasons.
The Wolverines upended the Buckeyes in 2021 by a final of 42-27, then embarrassed Day and his No. 2-ranked team in Columbus a year later.
Jim Harbaugh suspension is lose-lose situation for Ryan Day
Well, if Jim Harbaugh's three-game ban remains in place, Ryan Day faces a lose-lose situation this year when Ohio State and Michigan clash in The Game.
If the Buckeyes don't take home the victory in Ann Arbor this season, it'll be three straight losses to the Wolverines, and will likely eliminate any chance Ohio State has of participating in the College Football Playoff.
If Ohio State manages to win the final game of the season against their bitter rival, Day will still have a losing record against Jim Harbaugh. With the cancellation of The Game in 2020 due to the coronavirus, the Day and the Buckeyes haven't defeated Michigan since 2019.
Ohio State battles Michigan State this week inside The Horseshoe, then wraps up their home finale against Minnesota before heading to The Big House to play the Wolverines. It's very likely that this game will decide which team represents the Big Ten in the College Football Playoff.