Of course Jim Harbaugh wishes he could’ve been stuck on an elevator with Chargers
By Kinnu Singh
The Los Angeles Chargers franchise can best be described by Murphy's Law. Anything that can go wrong will go wrong.
The Chargers once had the No. 1 offense and defense in the league but still managed to miss the playoffs because of their awful special teams. In 2020, the team doctor punctured the starting quarterback's lung moments before the team took the field for their Week 2 game. The victim later sued the culprit for the medical error. In San Diego, the Chargers home stadium was frequently filled with opposing fans. At SoFi Stadium, they have become the secondary team behind the Los Angeles Rams.
To Chargers fans, it's a tragedy. To the rest of the AFC West, it's a comedy.
There is optimism that better days are ahead for the Chargers with the arrival of new head coach Jim Harbaugh, a 60-year-old man who resides at a waterfront RV park in Huntington Beach. Harbaugh was hired as the Chargers head coach after he led Michigan to a national championship last year.
Jim Harbaugh regrets not being trapped on sweaty elevator for two hours
Even the arrival of Harbaugh may not be enough to save the Chargers from their preordained fate, however. Several Chargers players got stuck in a hotel elevator for nearly two hours on Friday night in Dallas.
When Harbaugh was asked about the incident, he seemed to regret missing out on the experience.
"We dodged a bullet," Harbaugh said. "It was a shared experience, 11 or 12 of our players were there for about two hours. It brought them closer together. I just missed out on being out on the elevator. I wish I could've been there with those guys."
The players were eventually rescued by being raised through a ceiling panel and into an adjacent elevator by Dallas Fire-Rescue, according to a statement from the team.
While Harbaugh missed out on being trapped in an elevator for two hours, he was there to greet the players after they were rescued. Naturally, the Chargers coach was blown away by quarterback Justin Herbert's ability to seemingly control his perspiration.
"And it was hot," Harbaugh said. "As each person came off the elevator, sweating and some had the shirt off. Justin Herbert, his hair was a little wet. But his shirt was completely dry. That was another thing that blew me away."
While Harbaugh can seem a bit quirky and eccentric, he has become known for turning around the fates of failing franchises. In his previous NFL stint, he helped the San Francisco 49ers break a decade-long streak of losing seasons and led the team to a Super Bowl appearance.
The Chargers concluded the preseason with a 26-19 win over the Chargers. Herbert has missed most of training camp while dealing with a plantar fascia injury in his right foot, but he is expected to be ready when the Chargers kick off the regular season against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday, Sept. 8.
Unless, of course, a team doctor gets ahold of him.